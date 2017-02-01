RAILA embarks on mission to get over 800,000 additional votes! UHURU didn’t see it coming

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has embarked on a mission to tap the over 800, 000 votes that were not cast in Western region during the 2013 General Elections.





The party, through its Chairman John Mbadi and Ndhiwa MP, Agostino Neto, said they were putting in place measures to prevent voter apathy in Western Kenya that may deter the National Super Alliance (NASA) from beating Jubilee Party in the August 8th General Election.





Mbadi said they would do everything possible to ensure that NASA wins the Presidency in August with the Luhya support.





He assured ODM supporters and aspirants that the nominations would be free and fair to prevent any fallout in the party after primaries.





“The party position is that the nominations will be conducted transparently by the National Elections Board to avoid any irregularities that could disenfranchise our supporters,” Mbadi said.





