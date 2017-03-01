RAILA bringing down UHURU piece by piece as he exposes another 27b scandal - He’s genius!

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continued his onslaught against the Jubilee Government as regards to corruption as he exposed yet another scandal worth billions of shillings.





Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila exposed a sh27 billion scandal at the Port of Mombasa by the Jubilee Government.





In his expose, Raila alleged that Uhuru’s Government irregularly leased out the running of the Mombasa Port’s second container terminal.





He said the tender to run the terminal was irregularly awarded to a United Arab Emirates operator for a substantial amount instead of Japanese bidder.





The former PM questioned the awarding of the tender to UAE’s Dubai Ports World to run the sh27 billion container terminal despite being defeated by 12 other companies in the tendering process.





Raila challenged Uhuru to come out and explain to Kenyans his vested interest in the Dubai firm that led his Government to award it the multi-billion tender despite being floored by other firms in the bidding process.





However, Jubilee has refuted Raila’s claim saying the tender was yet to be awarded to any firm after it was cancelled.





“It is not true. KPA has not awarded the tender to Dubai World to operate the second container terminal. KPA management is running the terminal effectively,” KPA Chairman, Masden Madoka, said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST