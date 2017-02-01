RAILA and NASA are advising doctors to continue with their strike! PUKOSE drops a bombshell.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, has claimed that doctors’ union officials have been taking instructions from somewhere to reject pay hikes offered by the Government.





Appearing before a joint Parliamentary committee, Rotich said the Government has been agreeing with union officials in the meeting but the medics backtrack and stall the negotiations by taking instructions from unknown people.





“During the Mombasa State House meeting with KPMDU officials, I was the chair during the negotiations. The officials were comfortable with the 40 percent Government offer, but said they will talk with the National Governing Council,” said Rotich.





“The officials were agreeable to the offer but when they went somewhere, they came back and said NEC has not accepted while insisting on CBA, yet we thought these are officials we should agree with in negotiation,” Rotich.





Without hiding, Endebes MP, Robert Pukose, said the officials were taking instructions from Raila Odinga’s NASA brigade to stall negotiations.





“If you have agreed up to 95 percent, then NASA should tell them to come and sign. They are listening to NASA,” said Pukose.





