RAILA and his men want the elections postponed to sometime after August - CHEBUKATI reveals

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has said some opposition politicians want the August 8 th General Election postponed since they appear they are not ready for elections.





A number of ODM leaders led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, have been claiming that IEBC is not ready to conduct the August 8 th e lection.





But speaking in Limuru, Chebukati said the commission is more than ready to conduct the upcoming elections.





He accused CORD leaders of spreading propaganda over the commission’s ability to oversee the August 8th polls.





He told the politicians to stop using it as an excuse for their own shortcomings.





Sources say CORD leaders want the election postponed to give them more time to appoint their presidential flagbearer.





With less than 160 days remaining to the General Elections, the coalition is yet to decide on who will face 'magical' President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





