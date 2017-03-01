RAILA and dirty MUTHAMA are using opinion polls to discredit my presidential bid - KALONZO.

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, of sponsoring opinion polls to discredit his presidential bid.





Speaking in a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday night when he met Kamba community professionals, Kalonzo said he is aware that ODM is using Muthama to discredit his bid.





Kalonzo told the professionals that his name must be on the ballot because in 2013, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding where (Raila) agreed to support him in 2017.





Kalonzo’s meeting comes a day after he dismissed the Infotrak opinion poll that showed Raila Odinga as the most preferred presidential candidate in NASA with 68.2 percent.





“We are going to deal with you mundu khu mundu (man to man) each time Kalonzo is given 10 per cent. I have been Vice President. I will not allow you to destroy Kenya. I will deal with you," said Kalonzo.





The former VP also questioned why Raila Odinga has been consistently receiving high ratings since the year 2006.





