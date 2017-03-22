Project Growth Catalyst Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Project Growth Catalyst for one of our clients. The client is one of Africa’s leading impact accelerators.

About us

We are one of the continent’s leading impact accelerator and we are looking for new talent to join our quest to grow the continent’s promising impact enterprises into prosperous and successful members of our societies, creating much needed job opportunities, economic wealth and social transformation.

We drive investment- and market-readiness through cohort-based programmes, projects and tailored support services. We work hard to ensure that local and international enterprises increase their rate and scope of success, be it during the startup, growth or expansion stage.

Through access to capital, markets, technology and knowhow we have since 2002 supported over 1,800 businesses flourish. We focus on innovative and scalable post-revenue startups and growth SMEs led by ambitious entrepreneurs.

Headquartered in Nairobi, we currently run activities across the region and are in an ambitious geographical expansion phase. You will join a youthful, international and ambitious team. We are now 20 and growing.

About the role

You will be joining a new team of Growth Catalysts focused on developing, planning and executing acceleration, incubation and entrepreneurial capacity building activities in a growing portfolio of donor/foundation/NGO/corporate funded projects. Another team of Growth Catalysts is working on delivering our own acceleration programmes.

As a member of the project Growth Catalysts team, you will be involved in our dialogue with potential project funders and subsequent development of winning proposals. The core of your resources will be invested in delivering business development services to entrepreneurs aimed growing their ventures. This could for example be in the context of strengthening their leadership, develop or enhance their strategies, foster market linkages and network, build financial literacy and investment readiness.

You will be tasked to identify and recruit high-potential early-stage ventures and growth SMEs into the respective projects as participants. This may also include being part of the selection process.

Given the individual project and funder requirements you will be involved in the planning, management, documentation and reporting of the projects. This also includes collecting and analysing data on the impact created by the projects.

Your responsibilities will include:

· Respond to tenders/RFPs and consortium requests

· Project planning, budgeting and management

· Develop project concepts and content

· Identify, recruit and select ventures and entrepreneurs to our projects

· Identify, recruit and prepare externals where required for the projects (for example mentors)

· Planning and execution of project activities, work with entrepreneurs and organisations we are building capacity with

· Prepare project participants and facilitate project activities

· Coordinate with Financial Modellers in regards to the development of financial models (where and if required) and assist in the collection of information and data relevant

· Reporting and documentation for funders, investors and other stakeholders

· Collect data and information, develop required reports and documentation for external stakeholders

Analyse and document activity impact

Who we are looking for:

· You have 7-9 years of relevant work experience, hereof at least 5 in developing businesses, e.g. as senior business consultant/analyst/facilitator, senior manager or entrepreneur (successful as well as failed)

· You have strong analytical skills and ability to conceptualise and concretise ideas and hypotheses

· You are a people person – you love interacting with new people and guiding them on a journey

· You are a natural relationships builder who doesn’t shy away from initiating conversations

· You are curious and naturally driven to learn new things

· Natural problem-solver: You have proven and documented results with minimal supervision

· Focused on professional and personal development and achievement instead of titles

· While you can achieve a lot alone, you proactively contribute with your strength to the team as well as continuously seek for synergies

· You are not shy to approach big executives to support our activities; nor to critique entrepreneurs even when they disagree

· You are inspired by entrepreneurship, harbour startup ambitions or have run a business venture before

· You keep yourself up to date and tuned into business, socio-economics and politics in the region

· You have an MBA/EMBA or an undergraduate degree in business, finance or entrepreneurship with post-graduate courses

· Past experience across different sectors is an added advantage

You have the cultural fit if:

· You are excited to walk hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs and businesses in and across Africa

· You are very interested in socio-economic issues, entrepreneurship, business and innovation

· You are passionate about contributing to Africa’s growth through business

· You thrive working in a fast growing environment and are flexible to adapt to changes

· You are open to working when and where the work needs doing (this occasionally includes weekends)

Why work with us?

· Purpose-driven organisation and role

· Join the growth journey of inspiring and ambitious entrepreneurs ready to make a change

· Learn about entrepreneurship and innovation across the continent

· Design your own personal and professional learning journey

· Become a member of a highly committed, international team

· Meet and work with successful entrepreneurs, accomplished professionals and top executives

· Interact and connect with the investment and funding community across Africa and globally

· Offering a competitive base salary with performance-based incentives and basic benefits

Apply

Cover Letter and a detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2730”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2730, Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through. Applications without a Motivation Letter will not be considered.

Deadline for receiving applications:

22nd March 2017