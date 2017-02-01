Pricey Mercedes Benz catches fire and reduced to ashes along Thika Road (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 06:52
A pricey Mercedes Benz was reduced to ashes after it got burnt under mysterious circumstances along Thika Road.
The German machine that oozes class caused a huge traffic jam along the busy highway with passers-by milling around the scene of the Sunday evening fire accident.
The cause of the fire accident couldn’t be established.
Here’s a video of the incidence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST