Pricey Mercedes Benz catches fire and reduced to ashes along Thika Road (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 06:52

A pricey Mercedes Benz was reduced to ashes after it got burnt under mysterious circumstances along Thika Road.

The German machine that oozes class caused a huge traffic jam along the busy highway with passers-by milling around the scene of the Sunday evening fire accident.

The cause of the fire accident couldn’t be established.


Here’s a video of the incidence.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno