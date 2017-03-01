President UHURU KENYATTA ends week of ‘tough talk’ with a dance! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:39

After losing his cool and insulting Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok, President Uhuru appeared cool, calm and collected during the GSU pass out parade on Friday.

The Head of State who was wearing military gear joined the recruits in a dance where he showcased his dancing skills.


This comes after a long week in which the President left tongues wagging by publicly insulting opposition leaders and reading riot act to striking doctors.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno