President MAGUFULI surprises DIAMOND PLATINUMZ on a live TV show (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - If you thought Uhuru is the coolest President in East Africa you are very wrong, his Tanzanian counterpart, John Pombe Magufuli, takes that crown hands down.





Magufuli aka bulldozer was watching Clouds TV where Diamond Platinumz, arguably Tanzania’s greatest export, was being hosted and decided to call live.





“Asante sana nimekusikia, lakini nakupongeza sana kwa kuzidi kuitangaza Tanzania katika masuala ya muziki na nawapongeza wanamuziki wote hata wale wanaogiza nawapenda sana wale, Shilawadu nk, asanteni jamani.”





(Thank you, I’ve heard you. But I congratulate you for promoting Tanzania musically and I also congratulate other musicians, even those ones who act, Shilawadu etc, I love you all. Thanks).





Diamond, who is currently riding high with his song ‘Marry You’ featuring American RnB heartthrob, Neyo, took the opportunity to request the President do something for the artistes.





However, this has been seen as a publicity stunt by Magufuli after several Tanzanian celebrities were held and questioned over drug abuse.





Watch the video courtesy of Clouds TV.



