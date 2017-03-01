Prepare for messy mass action if August elections are rigged - RAILA‘s ODM warns UHURU/ RUTO.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has warned the Jubilee administration against rigging the August 8 th General Elections.





In a statement issued by ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, the party warned of serious consequences if President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, rig the election.





Mbadi said Uhuru and Ruto should prepare for messy mass action if they rig the election.





“Let them know that we are bound to call Kenyans for mass action if they try to rig the election in August, said Mbadi.





“We want a country where elections are held freely and transparently without undermining any opponent.” Mbadi, who is also Suba MP, said.





Mbadi’s statement came a day after Interior Ministry issued a memo warning that anybody who will disagree with the outcome of the August 8 th election will be arrested and prosecuted.





The August Presidential polls are expected to be hotly contested after the opposition formed the National Super Alliance (NASA) to oust the Jubilee regime.





The Kenyan DAILY POST