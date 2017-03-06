Pray for RAILA ODINGA’s daughter, ROSEMARY, who is in South Africa over a brain tumor

Last week, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Rosemary, was flown to South Africa for further treatment after being in hospital for eight days over a brain tumor.





Rosemary, a Parliamentary aspirant in Kibra, was flown to South Africa at around 11 am accompanied by neurosurgeon Oluoch Olunya and a team of AMREF flying doctors.





Also accompanying her to an unidentified hospital in South Africa was her mother Ida and sister, Winnie.





Rosemary had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital for a brain tumor, which was causing her persistent headache. However, doctors said it was non-cancerous.





She was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital after it emerged that her tumor was causing some internal bleeding, which could have endangered her life.





The doctors at Aga Khan were only trying to stop the internal bleeding before they recommended that she be flown to South Africa for specialized treatment.



