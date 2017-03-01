PHOTOs of COTU’s FRANCIS ATWOLI’s daughter emerge online and men are going nuts.

COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has been on everyone’s lips because of his no-nonsense character.





The man spits fire everytime he speaks and is not afraid of anyone.





Besides being the defender of the rights of workers, he is also a family man.





He has several wives and children.





Photos of his s3xy daughter, Rachel Atwoli, have emerged online and she is quite something.





We understand that she studies Avitaion in South Africa.





This is what we call beauty and brains.