PHOTOs! Meet the notorious hackers in Nairobi who have stolen millions from banks.

Police have arrested a group of hackers involved in cyber-crime.





They have been hacking into banks and other financial institutions and stealing millions of shillings.





The hackers have been operating in Nairobi’s CBD, Muthaiga, Thika and Roysambu.





They are also involved in drug trafficking and other crimes.





There are the ones who hacked into Kenya Police Sacco and stole Sh 50 million.





See their photos below.