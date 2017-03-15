PHOTOs! Maseno School students go on rampage over suspension of Principal PAUL OTULA.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - Maseno School students went on rampage on Tuesday morning protesting the suspension of long serving Principal Paul Otula.





Mr. Otula has been suspended for 30 days to pave way for a probe into reports of bullying and s0d0my in the institution.





Homa Bay High School Principal Andrew Bwuop has been appointed as caretaker.





The furious students stoned journalists accusing them of negative reporting on their school that has culminated in the suspension of Mr. Otula.





Anti-riot police were deployed to the school as Teachers Service Commission and Education officers hurriedly convened a crisis meeting.





Recently, Alliance High School, another academic giant was on the news for similar reasons which saw their Principal sent home.





