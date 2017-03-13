PHOTOs! Heavily armed GSU officers bar JOHO from attending UHURU’s event in Mombasa.

Monday, March 13, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was barred from attending the Presidential function at Mtongwe Ferry this morning.





Heavily armed GSU and Recce squad officers barricade his Nyali home amidst speculation of orders from President Uhuru.





The President has been on the offensive against Joho and opposition leaders as he tries to make in-roads in the coast region - an opposition stronghold.





Joho has been a vocal critic of the President and the two clashed recently in public where the ODM Deputy Party leader claimed that the Government has not funded any project in Mombasa.





Joho’s spokesman, Richard Chacha, said no reasons were given for the barricade.