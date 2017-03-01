Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Personal Assistant

Office of the Chairman

Our client, a leading Co-operative with national wide presence is seeking to recruit for the post of Personal Assistant- Office of the Chairman.

Job Role:

This role will manage the use of technology and facilities support, as well as provide expertise to the drafting of presentations, correspondence and special projects activities.

The incumbent fulfills a critical role in exercising considerable and sound business judgment on behalf of the Chairman in order to ensure incoming requests and communications are appropriately directed.

Essential Functions:

· Provide administrative support in a complex environment to senior leaders

· Coordinate complex, senior-level internal/external meetings and conference calls

· Maintain detailed and constantly changing calendars, prioritize meeting requests, and assist with related logistics (ie: distributing/copying/binding meeting materials, booking conference rooms, etc.)

· Arrange domestic and international travel arrangements including ground transportation and accommodation ,

· Process expense reports utilizing Concur

· Handle a large volume of phone calls and interact with senior business leaders in a professional and effective manner

· Organize, prioritize, and summarize the content of incoming mail, special requests, and meetings

· Compose and type correspondence, memos, presentations, confidential materials, etc.

· Organizing and maintaining a filing system that ensures quick and easy access to information when responding to requests from the Chairman, or following up and completing requests made of the Chairman.

· Assisting with special projects as needed.

· Any other duty that is similar, related, or a logical assignment for this classification.

Performance Aptitudes:

· Data Utilization: Requires the ability to evaluate, audit, deduce, and/or assess data using established criteria.

· Includes exercising discretion in determining actual or probable consequences and in referencing such evaluation to identify and select alternatives.

· Human Interaction: Requires the ability to apply principles of persuasion and/or influence over others in coordinating activities of a project, program, or designated area of responsibility.

· Equipment, Machinery, Tools, and Materials Utilization: Requires the ability to operate, maneuver and/or control the actions of equipment, machinery, tools, and/or materials used in performing essential functions.

· Verbal Aptitude: Requires the ability to utilize a wide variety of reference, descriptive, advisory and/or design data and information.

· Mathematical Aptitude: Requires the ability to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division; the ability to calculate decimals and percentages; the ability to utilize principles of fractions; and the ability to interpret graphs.

· Functional Reasoning: Requires the ability to apply principles of rational systems; to interpret instructions furnished in written, oral, diagrammatic, or schedule form; and to exercise independent judgment to adopt or modify methods and standards to meet variations in assigned objectives.

· Situational Reasoning: Requires the ability to exercise judgment, decisiveness and creativity in situations involving evaluation of information against measurable or verifiable criteria.

To Apply:

Send your C.V and Cover letter to jobs@reedsafricaconsult.com