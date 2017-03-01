Pastor makes millions after selling soap used to wash sins to his gullible followers (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 06:39
Rogue pastors are making millions by fooling their gullible followers who treat them like small gods.
A Nigerian pastor has allegedly made good money after selling “Jesus Soap” to his followers.
He claims that the soap has the ability to wash away sins if you bathe with it.
It’s even stocked in supermarkets.
Here are photos of the so called “Jesus Soap”.
