Parliament seeks letter from State House to nail WAIGURU & send her to prison with KABURA

Monday March 13, 2017 – The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is edging closer to sending former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to prison for looting the National Youth Service (NYS) when she was in charge.





The Nicholas Gumbo-led committee is now looking for a Cabinet memo whose contents are key in determining if Waiguru should take responsibility for the NYS scandal.





PAC has written to the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, seeking the December 2014 memo by State House, which allegedly gave Cabinet Secretaries sweeping powers over finance, procurement and human resource in their Ministries.





“The committee wrote to Kinyua last week and we are expecting him to forward that Cabinet policy, which we will review to determine if it gave Waiguru powers she could have used to interfere with procurement and finance operations at NYS,” a source said.





