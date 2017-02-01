Panic in State House as UHURU fears RAILA may win! Secrets CHEBUKATI shared with NASA

The ruling Jubilee Party is running scared ahead of the August 8th General Elections and State House can’t stomach it.





This is after it emerged that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) leaked a closely guarded commission’s top secrets to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s backs.





Speaking last week, head of Jubilee Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, sensationally claimed IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati shared IEBC’s comprehensive technology details with NASA behind Jubilee’s back - a move that could give the Opposition an edge over the ruling party in the elections.





Tuju demanded that the details given to Raila and NASA by Chebukati and his commission should be made available to Jubilee and other political parties as well to guarantee free and fair elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST