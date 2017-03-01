Panic in State House as NASA meets to pick its Presidential candidate to face UHURU/ RUTO

The National Super Alliance (NASA) is set to name its Presidential candidate earlier than expected.





The NASA top organ met on Saturday with a view of picking the flag bearer in readiness for the August General Election.





The National Coordinating Committee (NCC), which is charged with the responsibility of crafting ways to pick the Presidential candidate, is expected to finalize its mandate by giving the Opposition one candidate who will compete with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot.





According to a source within NASA, NCC has simulated various scenarios to be used to pick the NASA Presidential candidate.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are waiting with bated breath to see who NASA will pick as its Presidential candidate to come up with counter measures to ensure they stick in power.





The Kenyan DAILY POST