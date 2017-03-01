Our NASA will win elections with or without KALONZO! He needs us more than we need him

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) will win the forthcoming General Elections with or without former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.





Over the last two weeks, Kalonzo has been sending mixed signals about bolting out of NASA if he is not named NASA’s presidential candidate.





Mudavadi who was speaking to religious leaders at the Bomas of Kenya said, Kalonzo should leave NASA if he feels so and should stop issuing threats.





“Stay in NASA without giving conditions but you can as well leave now,” Mudavadi.





The ANC boss said NASA is like a Tsunami that has swept Kenya and even if Kalonzo walks out of the coalition, it will remain strong.





“We will defeat Jubilee, with or without Kalonzo,” Mudavadi.





Meanwhile, religious leaders from Nairobi have endorsed Mudavadi as the NASA presidential candidate.





The leaders said Mudavadi is a cool and development oriented leader unlike other NASA principals.





The Kenyan DAILY POST