OUKO sues UHURU for conspiring to sack him for exposing massive corruption in his Government

Auditor General Edward Ouko sued President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Assembly for conspiring to remove him from office.





Through his lawyer, Ouko also sought to restrain the Speaker and the National Assembly from debating the petition to remove him from office.





In the petition papers, Ouko further wants the court to prohibit the forwarding of any recommendations to the President for the constitution of a tribunal to investigate him.





Ouko, who moved to court last Wednesday under a certificate of urgency, said Uhuru should also be barred from acting on Parliament's recommendations.





The auditor based his application on the argument that the bid for his removal was flawed and inadmissible.





Last week, Ouko appeared before a Parliamentary committee after a petitioner accused him of violating the constitution by failing to submit reports to the President and Parliament.





The petitioner, Emmanuel Mwagambo, also claimed that the auditor has failed to prevent massive wastage of public funds as well as deal with nepotism in recruitment of staff at his office.





