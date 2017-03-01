OUKO exposes a huge scandal in IEBC even before election - Raila should even be more worried

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Auditor General Edward Ouko has exposed a scandal worth billions of shillings in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) five months to the August General Election.





In a report tabled in Parliament yesterday, Ouko questioned the IEBC’s payment of sh2.14 billion in legal fees.





This comes even as the pending bills relating to the legal fees amounted to only sh1.05 billion





According to Ouko, the commission was unable to account for the money, which it claims was used to pay 68 advocates that represented it in the Presidential and other petitions as legal fees.





“A sample test of the 68 advocates that the commission instructed to represent it reveals that they have been paid sh2.14 billion as part of the pending bills since June 2013,” reads the report.





“The procurement and payment of these private legal services were done without the approval of the Attorney General, contrary to the law. IEBC has not provided documentary evidence of the cases represented and the payments made to support the payments in excess of the pending bills,” adds the report.





The Kenyan DAILY POST