ORENGO now speaks on plans by NASA to hack IEBC database and leaves Jubilee ashamed

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has denied Jubilee’s claims that it was planning to hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) systems to rig President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the August polls.





Speaking in Rarieda, Siaya Senator James Orengo dismissed Aden Duale’s hacking allegations, terming them farfetched.





He dared Duale to come clean and mention the NASA leader who is involved in the hacking scheme instead of trying to confuse Kenyans.





The Siaya Senator noted that the National Government had the machinery to determine whoever could be involved in the hacking scheme.





Orengo defended NASA leaders saying they had no intentions of rigging the elections.





Duale had claimed that a top NASA leader had hired hackers to hack the IEBC database to ensure NASA wins the August polls.





