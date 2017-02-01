ONYANGO OLOO confirms UHURU/ RUTO’s worst fears and what he did in Jubilee for RAILA!

Former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo has confirmed he was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole in Jubilee.





Speaking in Kisumu while campaigning to become the next MP for Kisumu Central, Oloo, who defected from Jubilee to ODM recently allegedly with high voltage files containing Jubilee top secrets, said he was Raila Odinga’s spy in the Jubilee Government.





He revealed that he has all the secrets of Jubilee on how they rigged the 2013 elections and how they are planning to rig again in August.





However, he assured Raila’s supporters that he has an antidote for every Jubilee move and told the former PM to relax; he has everything under control.





Oloo revealed that the so called tyranny of numbers by Jubilee was a hoax as Jubilee had no numbers, only double or multiple registration of voters.





He urged the IEBC to clean the voters’ register with particular focus on Jubilee strongholds because Uhuru/ Ruto plan to rig elections with multiple registration of voters.





