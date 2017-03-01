ONGERI says UHURU is launching petty projects in KISII! He will not get even a single vote

Veteran politician, Prof Sam Ongeri, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of launching petty projects in Kisii County.





Ongeri, who decamped from Jubilee to ODM last month, said launching a dormitory is petty for a Head of State saying Kenyans want big projects like roads and water projects.





“We expect the President to launch mega projects other than commissioning roads that had been launched by his predecessors,” Ongeri, who is interested in the Kisii senatorial seat, fumed.





“It pains men when he comes to open a dormitory built using contributions by parents. He should have tackled Coffee and Tea sector menace as he does in Central.” Ongeri added.





Meanwhile, thousands of ODM supporters took to the streets last Wednesday condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the region.





The supporters said they don’t want anything from Jubilee and termed Kisii region an opposition stronghold.





The Kenyan DAILY POST