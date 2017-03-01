One of the notorious Nairobi hackers arrested had recently bought a VX using the dirty money (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 11:49
His name is Joseph Mwangi, one of the notorious hackers who were arrested after hacking into financial institutions and stealing millions of shillings.
Joseph is a Jubilee die-hard and is vying for the Embakasi North Parliamentary seat.
He has been a broke freelance photographer for years until recently when he joined notorious hackers to do the dirty work.
The idiot has even bought a VX using the dirty money.
See photos.