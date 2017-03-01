One of the hackers arrested is a Jubilee politician, SONKO, RUTO and UHURU know him well (PHOTOs)

A few days ago, a group of hackers who have been hacking into financial institutions and stealing millions were arrested after being trailed by detectives.





A Jubilee die-hard and aspiring Embakasi North MP, Josikari Mwangi, who is well connected in the political circles and has been pictured with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto, was among those arrested.





He is also a close friend of Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko.





Infact, he was once his personal photographers.





See his photos.





This is what Alai had to say about the hackers after finding out they are well connected in Jubilee and ODM.