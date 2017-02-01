OLOO reveals why TUJU is busy shouting that IEBC favours CORD - RAILA must be careful

Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, accused Jubilee Party of trying to hoodwink Kenyans by claiming that opposition strongholds received more BVR kits in the voter registration process.





The Head of the Jubilee Party Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, accused the electoral body of favoritism in the exercise that ended mid last month.





But in a fast response, Oloo warned CORD leaders against falling into Jubilee’s trap.





“He must stop using the old story lines. He is trying to divert attention by using style and manner that was used in the last century," Oloo said.





He said Tuju’s sentiments were meant to divert attention because Jubilee strongholds were the ones favoured in the voter registration.





Oloo urged CORD leaders to be careful with Jubilee because they have the best propagandists in Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST