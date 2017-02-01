OLOO headed to jail over sh4 billion scandal after ditching Jubilee and threatening UHURU

Weeks after ditching President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo now faces a possible jail term over a sh4.2 billion scandal.





The National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee was told of how Oloo illegally signed a contract when he was the chairman of the Lake Basin Development Authority that could cost the taxpayers sh4.2 billion.





The committee was shocked to learn that Oloo signed a contract for the construction of LBDA Mall in Kisumu County yet he was not an authorized signatory under the State Corporations Act.





Besides, he inflated the cost of the mall from the original sh2.45 billion to a whopping sh3.86 billion without any explanation.





And that is not all, the public debt from the mall rose to sh4.2 billion due to accumulated interest on the project.





