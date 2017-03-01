OFFICIAL! It is RAILA who will fly the NASA presidential flag, not KALONZO or MUDAVADI

The National Super Alliance (NASA) technical committee tasked with a job of identifying the NASA presidential candidate has finally finished its job.





The committee which was headed by Siaya Senator James Orengo has emphatically said it must be Raila Odinga.





The committee warned that excluding the ODM leader and former Premier would outrage his supporters and convert intact opposition bastions into fragmented battlegrounds with Jubilee.





The committee said Raila remains the most formidable candidate and his stepping aside will not translate into automatic votes for any NASA principal.





The committee that chose Raila Odinga includes economist Dr David Ndii, University of Nairobi law lecturer, Dr Adams Oloo, Kabarak University Law lecturer, Elisha Ongoya, former member of defunct Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, Abubakar Zein, and ex-Mumias Sugar Company Chairman, Dan Ameyo.





The committee’s decision is a big blow to Kalonzo Musyoka and his lieutenants who have maintained that it is Wiper Democratic Movement party’s turn to produce a presidential candidate.





