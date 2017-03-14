Office Messenger Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Office Messenger Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 04:44
The hiring company is an established law firm in Nairobi.
Responsibilities
· Timely delivery of correspondence and documents
· Accurate delivery of letters with nil errors on attachments and enclosure
· Prompt and timely retrieval of files for incoming correspondence
· Timely retrieval of files for bring ups and forwarding them to the advocates
· Orderly filling and ensuring all files have bring-ups and nil misfiling
· Maintaining a clean working environment and ensuring tidiness at all times
· Photocopying documents with minimum wastage on printing papers
Qualifications
· Fluent in English and Kiswahili
· Excellent communication skills
· Post High school Diploma/Certificate
How to Apply
Cover Letter and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2719”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2719 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: 14th March 2017
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer