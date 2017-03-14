Office Messenger Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting an Office Messenger for one of our clients.

The hiring company is an established law firm in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

· Timely delivery of correspondence and documents

· Accurate delivery of letters with nil errors on attachments and enclosure

· Prompt and timely retrieval of files for incoming correspondence

· Timely retrieval of files for bring ups and forwarding them to the advocates

· Orderly filling and ensuring all files have bring-ups and nil misfiling

· Maintaining a clean working environment and ensuring tidiness at all times

· Photocopying documents with minimum wastage on printing papers

Qualifications

· Fluent in English and Kiswahili

· Excellent communication skills

· Post High school Diploma/Certificate

How to Apply

Cover Letter and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2719”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2719 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 14th March 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer