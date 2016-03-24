Office Administrator Job in Kenya

KENEX Office Administrator – Updated

Overall Job function

The job is a dual-role involving full spectrum human resources and office Administration responsibilities of KENEX. This role is responsible for performing HR-related duties on a professional level in the following HR functional areas: benefits administration, employee relations, performance management, onboarding, policy implementation and employment law compliance. The office Administration component of this position is responsible for Supervising and coordinating overall administrative and office activities.

Summary of Responsibilities

· Ensuring that the office is hospitable and is ideal working environment at all times

· Undertake Responsibility for management of the building, which includes but not limited to managing repairs, tenant issues, etc.

· Supervises the maintenance of overall office equipment and infrastructure

· Maintaining office documents, in part by defining procedures for retention, protection, retrieval, transfer, and disposal of records

· Monitoring office supplies, contracts and creating supply requisitions for approval

· Follow-up with clients for invoice payments and maintain a record of pending and cleared payments

· Organizing/Maintaining meeting records for both internal and external functions

· Supervising staff in Accounts, Administration and subordinates such as cleaners, drivers, etc

· Ensuring personnel files are up to date and secure

· Maintaining office Asset Management system, so as to ensure proper recording of assets issuance, transfer and disposal

· Administering various human resource plans and procedures for all company personnel; assist in the development and implementation of employee handbook and personnel policies and procedures, in conjunction with senior management.

· Performing benefits administration to include claims resolution and communicating benefit information to employees

· Handling employee relations and report to senior management on observations regularly

· Maintaining directory of employees, monitor deployment, attendance and discipline.

· Ensuring compliance with Govt regulations concerning employment at all times

· Administer, NSSF,NHIF, Pension contributions, Medical Insurance and related matters

· Contributing to team effort by performing other tasks as needed

Minimum Educational Requirement:

· Degree in HR or Business Administration from an accredited institution

· Accounting Knowledge will be of added advantage

Closing Date: 24th March 2016

Our Location : 7th Floor, Fortis Tower; WoodVale Grove; Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya

Employment Type : Full Time and Renewable Contract

How to apply:

Send Resumes in PDF Format by email to

hr.kenex@gmail.com