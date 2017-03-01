ODM will form the next government and RAILA ODINGA will be the President – AGNES ZANI

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Agnes Zani, has said that the Orange party will form the next Government in August despite opposition from Jubilee party.





Speaking last Tuesday , Zani who is also a nominated Senator urged all ODM party leaders from grassroot levels to work ‘extra’ hard to deliver for the opposition flag bearer.





“ODM will form Government and I am certain about that. It is just months from now and it is upon those yet to join us to do so,” said Zani.





“We have organized ourselves and even encouraged volunteers never to tire up. We have numbers that can propel our candidate to State House,” Zani added.





Although the opposition - National Super Alliance (NASA) - hasn’t named a flag bearer yet, her remarks could again be an indication that her party leader, Raila Odinga, will be the automatic opposition presidential flag bearer.





Wiper, ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya are in the race for the NASA presidential flag bearer ticket with Raila Odinga being in pole position to clinch it.





The Kenyan DAILY POST