ODM tells RAILA ODINGA to leave NASA if ‘cry baby KALONZO’ keeps on threatening him.

Friday March 17, 2017 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs held a meeting in Nairobi on Wednesday night where they declared that Raila Odinga’s name must be at the ballot in 2017.





According to those who attended the meeting, ODM politicians are furious with threats issued by Wiper Democratic Movement leaders that they will walk out of NASA if Kalonzo Msuyoka is not named the Presidential flag bearer.





The MPs resolved to tell Raila Odinga to go it alone if Kalonzo keeps on insisting on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed with him in 2013. In the MoU , Raila Odinga agreed to support Kalonzo’s presidential bid in 2017.





“The feeling in this group of ODM MPs is that Raila’s co-principals are blackmailing him, that the co principals are hardening their positions despite all concessions ODM has made and that it has reached a point of disrespect,” said a senior ODM MP who attended the meeting.





The MPs said whether Kalonzo likes or not, Raila must be the opposition flag bearer.





