ODM nominated MP attacks RAILA ODINGA and tells him he will never be President of Kenya

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - In a classic case of biting the hand that fed you, nominated ODM MP, Isaac Mwaura, has launched a scathing attack against Party Leader, Raila Odinga, calling him a dictator who will never be President of Kenya.





Mwaura was nominated into Parliament in 2013 by ODM but has since jumped ship to President Uhuru’s Jubilee Party through which he will vie for the Ruiru Parliamentary seat.





In a lengthy Facebook post, Mwaura accuses the former PM of using the youth for his selfish interests instead of empowering them.





“Raila only believes in using the youth, not empowering them. When you are seen to be too intelligent and independent minded, you are shown the door just like they removed us from the party register and all the parliamentary committees.” he wrote.





On why he decamped to Jubilee Mwaura asserted:





“I have more space, I speak my mind and in any way, there’s no pretence of some obscure messianic transformation like it is with the ODM power seeking sloganeering.”





However, his post drew mixed reaction with majority of his followers accusing him of being bitter and thankless.





