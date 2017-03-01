ODM excommunicates a senior MP after he endorsed UHURU for President ahead of August General Elections

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has fired its vice Chairman, Adan Keynan, after he endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta for a second term in office in August.





Keynan, who chairs the Public Investment Committee in the National Assembly, will also lose his seat since he was nominated by the Orange party.





In the PIC, Keynan will be replaced by Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Ibrahim.





“We think Keynan has betrayed the party and therefore has no business remaining a member of ODM,” said a senior ODM official who requested anonymity.





Last week, Keynan led a delegate of leaders from Wajir County to State House where they endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





“Your Excellency you know us, we are always clear on our decisions. When we were joining the opposition we declared in broad day light. This is the same time we are doing here. What we are doing here is building inclusive County,” said Keynan after meeting Uhuru.





