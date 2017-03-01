ODM lawmaker jailed for 15 years for for forcefully having S£X with a 13 year old girl! SHAME.

Thursday March 16, 2017 - A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has been jailed for 15 years for defiling a 13 year old school girl.





Masa Lucas Hura, who was the MCA for Ntimaru East Ward in Migori County, was thrown behind bars by Migori County which heard that he had defiled the minor on different occasions.





The MCA who is a close friend of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, committed the act in Ntimaru on May 2015.





In her testimony, the girl informed the court that she had gone to buy charcoal and vegetables from a nearby shopping centre when the MCA grabbed her and took her to a hotel and raped her repeatedly .





A medical report by a clinical officer at Kehancha District Hospital was adduced in court to show that the girl was reportedly raped by a hungry ODM MCA.





Raila Odinga is yet to issue statement condemning the incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST