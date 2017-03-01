ODM Governor stoned after hosting a massive rally and declaring that he has joined UHURU/ RUTO

A prominent ODM Governor was stoned by armed goons, barley hours after announcing his defection to Jubilee Party.





According to Marsabit Governor, Ukur Yatani, the youths who stoned him on Saturday were hired by a person he knows very well.





The Governor managed to escape unscathed as his driver sped off amid the attack on the day he hosted a successful rally in Moyale town, where he said he is working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





The Governor blamed the attack on one person - his biggest competitor, NHIF boss Mohamud Ali.





According to Yatani, his rival, Mohamud, had already sensed defeat and was thus resorting to devious methods such as the Saturday evening attack.





“The attack was unfortunate and was as a result of the work of a coward, someone sensing defeat for the second time", he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST