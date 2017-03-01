OBURU’s remark sends KALONZO/ MUDAVADI in panic mode! Did RAILA tell him to say this?

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu, has caused confusion and anxiety in the National Super Alliance (NASA) with his announcement ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after he told former Vice President Kalonzo Muyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavdi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to stop deluding themselves that they can be trusted to be the NASA Presidential candidates.





Oburu noted that only Raila Odinga qualifies to be the NASA Presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in August.





He said the former PM is a scorer having scored twice in the Presidential contest in 2007 and 2013, and that NASA needs someone like him if they have to defeat Uhuru.





The nominated legislator said NASA had no choice but to give Raila the ticket because he is the only one who can defeat Jubilee.





