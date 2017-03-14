OBAMA’s former White House photographer fires salvo at DONALD TRUMP! This is CLASSY

OBAMA’s former White House photographer fires salvo at DONALD TRUMP! This is CLASSYEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:15
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - Former chief official White House photographer, Pete Souza, during Barack Obama's tenure has launched a thinly veiled attack on current US President Donald Trump.
Pete posted a photo of the former POTUS using his phone with the caption, “Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device".
This has been interpreted as a subtle dig at Trump whose obsession with tweeter has seen him post unverified claims and accusations.
See the post below.
