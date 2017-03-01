Nyeri MCAs worsened GACHAGUA’s health - His brother makes shocking revelation.

Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua died while undergoing treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, the United Kingdom.





The 64-year old succumbed to pancreatic cancer.





During his farewell, his brother, Rigathi, claimed that Gachagua’s health deteriorated when Nyeri MCAs tried to impeach him.





Apparently, Gachagua had to skip a Chemotherapy session in the UK to defend himself against the impeachment.





Rigathi said: ‘My brother’s problems began in September 2016 after he refused to attend chemotherapy in London because of the impeachment motion.





“The day he was supposed to fly to London, he appeared before the Senate to defend his name against the doctors wish.





He passed on two weeks ago and his body was flown to the country on Thursday, February 24.





President Kenyatta, former President Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among dignitaries who attended his burial.





