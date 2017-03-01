Nyanza clerics down on their knees to beg UHURU to tone down after linking RAILA to deaths

Church leaders in Luo Nyanza have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to tone down on his utterances after linking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the deaths of more than 1, 300 who were killed during the 2007 post election violence.





The Nyanza Council of Churches Leaders instead urged Uhuru to use his powers and authority to unite the country ahead of the August 8th General Election.





The clerics warned that political temperatures were already high and that the President, who is a symbol of national unity, should cool things by telling the public what unites the country, not tearing it apart like he did in Kisii when he attacked Raila Odinga, accusing him of fueling the 2007 post election violence.





“We expect the President to aim at uniting this country, especially at a time we are gearing towards another General Election. The country needs unity and cohesiveness during and after the election,” said the clergy at a press conference.





“Uhuru’s recent utterances in Turkana, Mombasa and Kisii were very disturbing and there is need for him to tone down and shun such utterances for the sake of peace and tranquility in the country,” they added.





