NTV exposes President UHURU’s lies, vindicate Governor HASSAN JOHO (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta, while on his tour of Mombasa, sensationally claimed that Governor Ali Hassan Joho cannot account for staggering Ksh 40bn disbursed from the National Government in the last four years.





The President went ahead to block Joho from attending the launch of Mtongwe Ferry service where he hoped to get a chance to defend himself over these allegations.





However, records indicate that the County Government of Mombasa has only received Ksh 19bn from the national Government.





Watch the video below courtesy of NTV.



