NO KALONZO NO NASA! KAMBA leaders say as they warn RAILA ODINGA and MUDAVADI

A section of Wiper leaders from Ukambani have said that they will bolt out of the National Super Alliance if Kalonzo is not named as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer in August.





The leaders said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, should put his presidential ambitions aside and allow the Wiper leader to be the coalition’s flag bearer in the 2017 General Elections.





The leaders say according to the yet to be made public pre-2013 elections pact, Odinga agreed to support Kalonzo’s bid for the highest office in 2017.





The leaders said Wiper Party will stop at nothing in ensuring that its leader clinches the ticket for the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





The leaders were speaking at Machakos town on Thursday when they strategized on how to campaign for Kalonzo’s presidential bid in August.





Here are some photos of youths who attended the meeting.





