NKAISSERY says there will be no mass action after polls in August! RAILA must accept defeat!

The Interior Coordination Ministry has said any person who refuses to accept the outcome of August 8 General Elections will be arrested.





According to a memo signed by Interior CS, Joseph Nkaissery, refusing to accept defeat will be a ‘criminal act’ and anybody who will lead mass protests will be arrested also.





The memo also says incitement and calling for mass action, disruption of counting of votes, announcing incorrect results, arson, vandalism and interference with Government installations within forests like water resources, communication installations and power lines will be criminal acts and the perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly.





Meanwhile, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and National Police Service spokesman, George Kinoti, disclosed that security organs are already in light of these threats and that peace will still prevail before, during and after the elections.





“We have put in place elaborate operations plans which will be executed by our security agencies,” Kibicho said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST