NGILU accuses UHURU/ RUTO of witch-hunt and vows to revenge during the August poll

Tuesday March 14, 2017 – Former Lands Cabinet Secretary, Charity Ngilu, is finally off the hook with regard to the sh 8 billion Karen land fraud charges preferred against her by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





This is after the Anti-Corruption Court formally terminated the fraud charges against Ngilu over the controversial land saga.





Senior Principal Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, withdrew the case following a consent order by the Court of Appeal that the criminal trial against Ngilu should be stopped at once.





“Having gone through the Court of Appeal order and heard the application by her lawyers and the confirmation by the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charges against Charity Ngilu are herby marked as terminated,” Mugambi ruled.





Speaking today, Ngilu welcomed the court’s decision to terminate the case, saying she is innocent.





She accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of witch-hunt and vowed to make the pay in August.





