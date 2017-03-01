Never joke with UHURU! See what he did to JOHO in Lamu after scuffle in Mombasa

The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho took an unexpected turn last Saturday after Joho was stoned in Lamu by Uhuru’s goons.





Joho, who was in the company of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi among other NASA leaders on a campaign trail to neutralize Jubilee’s influence in the region after the visit by Uhuru/ Ruto two weeks ago, found himself in trouble after youths, allegedly hired by Uhuru, stopped his convoy in Lamu and started pelting stones and mangoes, accusing him of disrespecting the President.





Efforts by Joho to try and reason with the charged youths fell on deaf ears as they would hear none of it.





They continued to heckle Joho and stone his convoy forcing the Mombasa Governor to cut short his address and flee the area in a rush for fear of his safety.





The residents warned Governor Joho to respect the President or else he should never set foot there again.





The Kenyan DAILY POST