Never joke with UHURU! JOHO will soon be begging in the streets of Mombasa like a Chokoraa.

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, may soon find himself bankrupt if what Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is demanding from him is anything to go by.





KRA wrote to Diamond Trust Bank two weeks ago and sought details of Joho’s account.





The letter was written on March 14 about 24 hours after an altercation between Uhuru when the President vowed to teach the loudmouthed Governor a lesson he will never forget.





Reports indicate that KRA has written to several commercial banks demanding information about Joho’s bank accounts, including the movement of cash.





“In accordance with the powers conferred upon me by the above – quoted statutes, you are given notice to provide bank statements, account opening documents, mandate forms and any other records for all accounts,” Justus Kiuvu wrote to DTB.





“Kindly treat the matter as urgent,” Kiuvu’s letter read further, stating that the details demanded related to account number 00383420001.





The Kenyan DAILY POST