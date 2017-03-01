NELSON MARWA is in Coast to stay! He says he will continue with his fight against drug cartels.

Coast Region Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has rubbished social media reports that he is no-longer the Coast Regional Coordinator.





The vocal Regional Coordinator said he was still in-charge of the Coastal region and that he was not aware of being moved to the Rift Valley region.





"...those are your stories in the media. I am not aware of what you people are talking about," said Marwa.





The report originated from ODM’s Philip Etale who claimed that the no-nonsense County Administrator has been transferred to Rift Valley.





Marwa has been an opposition critic, saying he served the people and would do anything to ensure the corrupt drug lords and terrorists are dealt with accordingly.





He is the one who unmasked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hasan Joho, as one of the traders who were evading tax at the Mombasa port.





The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now demanding Sh 90 million from Joho and his family in tax arrears.





